Pharmacist (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be reporting to the General Manager and will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Adhering to applicable legal rules, regulations and procedures governing pharmaceutical practice.

Dispensing drugs to patients according to treatment guidelines prescribed by physicians and other

health practitioners and providing information to patients about medications and their use.

Reviewing prescriptions to ensure accuracy, to ascertain the needed ingredients and to evaluate their suitability.

Providing information and advice regarding drug interactions, side effects, dosage and proper medication storage.

Provide instruction and information regarding correct use of medicines supplied.

Counselling of patients on adherence to medications, adverse reactions, and food requirements of their medications.

Pharmacy stock Management and control.

Participate in the case management of individual patients to ensure the continuity care.

Developing standard operating procedures and job aids to improve pharmacy systems.

Maintaining records such as pharmacy files, patient profiles, charge system files and inventories.

Coaching and arranging staff training.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy or equivalent.

Valid and open Practicing Certificate.

A valid person’s license.

At least 3 years proven experience in a Hospital Pharmacy setting.

Pre-registration pharmacist supervisor license.

A master’s degree is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: