Pharmacist (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for a job as a PHARMACIST within NECTACARE (PVT) LTD in Shurugwi. Reporting to the Pharmacist in Charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dispensing medicines.

Medicines management.

Checking prescriptions to ensure that there are no errors and are safe and appropriate for patients.

Providing advice to clients.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory provisions.

Supervision of the pharmacy.

Qualifications and Experience

Have a Bachelor of Pharmacy Honors Degree.

Have at least 1-year post-graduation pharmaceutical experience.

Have a current and valid practicing license.

Be a person of integrity with a strong client focus.

Be a team player with good communication skills

Have a mathematical aptitude.

Be swift and accurate in execution of duties.

Have a commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.

How to Apply

All interested qualified candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs and attach copies of their educational and professional qualifications, stating their current and expected basic salary, allowances, and benefits details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw

NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 17 May 2023