Pharmacist (Shurugwi)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for a job as a PHARMACIST within NECTACARE (PVT) LTD in Shurugwi. Reporting to the Pharmacist in Charge.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Dispensing medicines.
- Medicines management.
- Checking prescriptions to ensure that there are no errors and are safe and appropriate for patients.
- Providing advice to clients.
- Ensuring compliance with regulatory provisions.
- Supervision of the pharmacy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have a Bachelor of Pharmacy Honors Degree.
- Have at least 1-year post-graduation pharmaceutical experience.
- Have a current and valid practicing license.
- Be a person of integrity with a strong client focus.
- Be a team player with good communication skills
- Have a mathematical aptitude.
- Be swift and accurate in execution of duties.
- Have a commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.
Other
How to Apply
All interested qualified candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs and attach copies of their educational and professional qualifications, stating their current and expected basic salary, allowances, and benefits details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw
NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 17 May 2023