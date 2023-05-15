Pindula|
Cell Insurance Group

Pharmacist (Shurugwi)

Cell Insurance Group
May. 17, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for a job as a PHARMACIST within NECTACARE (PVT) LTD in Shurugwi. Reporting to the Pharmacist in Charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Dispensing medicines.
  • Medicines management.
  • Checking prescriptions to ensure that there are no errors and are safe and appropriate for patients.
  • Providing advice to clients.
  • Ensuring compliance with regulatory provisions.
  • Supervision of the pharmacy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Have a Bachelor of Pharmacy Honors Degree.
  • Have at least 1-year post-graduation pharmaceutical experience.
  • Have a current and valid practicing license.
  • Be a person of integrity with a strong client focus.
  • Be a team player with good communication skills
  • Have a mathematical aptitude.
  • Be swift and accurate in execution of duties.
  • Have a commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.

Other

How to Apply

All interested qualified candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs and attach copies of their educational and professional qualifications, stating their current and expected basic salary, allowances, and benefits details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw

NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 17 May 2023

Cell Insurance Group

Cell Insurance Company offers a diverse and innovative range of risk financing solutions for all types of clients.

