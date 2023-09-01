Pharmacists x3
Job Description
The Stores Pharmacists will be reporting to the Regional Manager. He/She will be responsible for the following among other duties: Harare x2 Post & Bulawayo x1 Post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Coordination of Operations:
- Coordinate day to day operations of the warehouse.
- Organize and ensure that delivery schedules are adhered to in liason with the various heads of Departments and Branch Managers.
- Ensure that there is equitable allocation of stock ot all public health institutions.
- Attend meetings and other events with stakeholders as delegated by the Regional Manager or Senior Managers.
Stock Management:
- Monitor and ensure that correctt storage conditions for medicine are maintained as prescribed.
- Implement First Expiry First Out (FEFO), ensuring that expiries are kept to bear minimum levels.
- Compile inventory of expired medicines and manage the disposal process.
- Ensure that sampling requests are sent to the MCAZ for all received stock, where applicable.
- Receive Dangerous Drugs (DD) and ensure storage in the DD room.
- Process and assemble DD orders.
- Allocate quantities of commodities when filling orders from facilities to ensure equitable distribution.
- Certify completed orders before invoicing is done in the system.
- Ensure that periodic stock takes are carried out.
- Carryout through investigations on stock anomalies, discrepancies, stock take variances and produce detailed reports.
- Supervise the medicine dispatch process.
- Keep hospitals and facilities abreast with available stocks in warehouses.
- Ensure the warehouse is secure at all times and is kept in a clean state.
Duty to Manage:
- Identify training needs and institute in-house training programs in line with operational requirements.
- Conduct periodic performance evaluation of staff.
- Strategy Formulation and Implementation.
- Participate in the Company strategy formulation and ensure successful implementation of set targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.
- At least 2 years experience Post Pre-Registration.
- Work experience in a similar capacity, or with similar responsibilities, is strongly preferred.
- Good communication skills.
- A warehouse or Supply Chain Management qualification is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their applications together with their CVs expected remuneration to:
The Acting Managing Director
National Pharmaceutical Company
14 Lobengula Road
PO Box ST23
Southerton
Harare
NB: Applicants must indicate their preferred duty station. NatPharm is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm)
The NATIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NATPHARM) is a state-owned enterprise whose mandate is to procure, store and distribute medicines and medical supplies to public health institutions. The mandate has been expanded to include manufacturing of medicines.
Formerly the Government Medical Stores, the company was transformed into a state enterprise through the Government Medical Stores Act (2000). To complement this mandate and diversify revenue stream the company operates strategic business units catering for private sector needs. In line with the National Development Strategy 1, the company has commenced resuscitation of its production capacity by establishing manufacturing plants.