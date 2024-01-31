Pharmacy Dispensary Assistant (Beitbridge)
Job Description
The Pharmacy Dispensary Assistant will be supported by OPHID and seconded to OI/ART departments and/ or central hospitals. The Pharmacy Dispensary Assistant will be assigned to work at the heath facility under the guidance and technical supervision of the Sister-in-Charge and supported by the Pharmacist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Dispense correct medication including Anti-Retroviral (ART) to clients visiting a health facility.
- Assist in the provision of quality care, treatment, monitoring, and enhanced adherence of clients to treatments provided as per protocol; Facilitate ART refills, Prompt collection and dispatch of client prescriptions.
- Correct and accurate assembling and labelling of prescriptions.
- Prompt and complete processing of dispensary requirements from stores at agreed reorder levels.
- Assist the DPM to consolidate the district commodities tracker and facilitate re-distribution of commodities to facilities that are understocked.
- Ensure flow of clients under DSD models e.g Fast track, CARGS, OFCADS.
- Prompt response to queries and enquiries; Complete and temperature and humidity data logs daily.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Certificate in Dispensing; 5 O- level passes including Mathematics & English Language.
- At least one year working experience as a Dispensary Assistant.
- Excellent customer service skills.
- Analytical and attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Step 1: Click here and Complete the Application Form.
Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
- OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.
- OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees). While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.
Deadline: 31 January 2024
OPHID
OPHID is a Zimbabwean organization that develops & implements approaches towards the provision of quality HIV prevention, care & treatment services.
Address: 20 Cork Rd, Harare
Phone: (024) 2700607