Pharmacy Dispensary Assistant (Beitbridge)

Job Description

The Pharmacy Dispensary Assistant will be supported by OPHID and seconded to OI/ART departments and/ or central hospitals. The Pharmacy Dispensary Assistant will be assigned to work at the heath facility under the guidance and technical supervision of the Sister-in-Charge and supported by the Pharmacist.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dispense correct medication including Anti-Retroviral (ART) to clients visiting a health facility.

Assist in the provision of quality care, treatment, monitoring, and enhanced adherence of clients to treatments provided as per protocol; Facilitate ART refills, Prompt collection and dispatch of client prescriptions.

Correct and accurate assembling and labelling of prescriptions.

Prompt and complete processing of dispensary requirements from stores at agreed reorder levels.

Assist the DPM to consolidate the district commodities tracker and facilitate re-distribution of commodities to facilities that are understocked.

Ensure flow of clients under DSD models e.g Fast track, CARGS, OFCADS.

Prompt response to queries and enquiries; Complete and temperature and humidity data logs daily.

Qualifications and Experience

A Certificate in Dispensing; 5 O- level passes including Mathematics & English Language.

At least one year working experience as a Dispensary Assistant.

Excellent customer service skills.

Analytical and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: Click here and Complete the Application Form.

Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.