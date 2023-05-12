Pindula|
CIMAS

Pharmacy Manager

CIMAS
May. 16, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Pharmacy Manager - Bulawayo Clinic role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develops and provides pharmacy budget inputs to the Head – Pharmaceutical Services.
  • Develops the annual operating plan for the Pharmacy in line with Cimas objectives and legislature.
  • Develops and updates Standard Operating Procedures for the Pharmacy and submits to the Head – Pharmaceutical Services for approval.
  • Develops and updates student attachment training plans (Pre-Registration Pharmacist) in line with the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe guidelines.
  • Develops and updates the maintenance plan for Pharmacy equipment in line with manufacturers standards.
  • Ensures that the issuance of MCAZ premises and Persons licence are valid in line with regulatory requirements.
  • Participates and provide guidance to staff in the attainment of CPD points in line with professional requirements.
  • Analyses stock movement trends, disease trends and creates stock orders/requests using analysis results.
  • Monitors goods receipts, packing and storage of stocks in line with Cimas policies, procedures and manufacturer’s specifications.
  • Monitors FEFO compliance when dispensing to ensure that stocks do not expire on the shelves.
  • Oversees the documentation of Pharmacy inventory in line with Cimas policies and procedures.
  • Participates in stock takes in conjunction with Finance as per Cimas calendar.
  • Authorizes removal of expired drugs from shelves, quarantines and arranges for proper disposal.
  • Dispenses medicines in line with Standard Operating Procedures and best practice standards.
  • Performs daily inspections of surfaces for cleanliness in line with Cimas infection control procedures.
  • Compiles orders for unregistered drugs, checks and approves correctness of Section 75 forms and submits to Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe for permits.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.
  • Valid practicing certificate.
  • 2 - 4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to this email cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw , Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 May 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

