Pharmacy Manager (Victoria Falls)
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops and provides pharmacy budget inputs to the Head of Pharmaceutical Services.
- Develops the annual operating plan for the Pharmacy in line with Cimas objectives and legislature
- Develops and updates Standard Operating Procedures for the Pharmacy and submits to the Head of Pharmaceutical Services for approval.
- Develops and updates student attachment training plans (Pre-Registration Pharmacist) in line with the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe guidelines.
- Develops and updates the maintenance plan for Pharmacy equipment in line with manufacturers standards.
- Ensures that the issuance of MCAZ premises and Persons licence are valid in line with regulatory requirements.
- Participates and provide guidance to staff in the attainment of CPD points in line with professional requirements.
- Analyses stock movement trends, disease trends and creates stock orders/requests using analysis results.
- Monitors goods receipts, packing and storage of stocks in line with Cimas policies, procedures and manufacturer’s specifications.
- Monitors FEFO compliance when dispensing to ensure that stocks do not expire on the shelves.
- Oversees the documentation of Pharmacy inventory in line with Cimas policies and procedures.
- Participates in stock takes in conjunction with Finance as per Cimas calendar.
- Authorizes removal of expired drugs from shelves, quarantines and arranges for proper disposal.
- Dispenses medicines in line with Standard Operating Procedures and best practice standards.
- Performs daily inspections of surfaces for cleanliness in line with Cimas infection control procedures.
- Compiles orders for unregistered drugs, checks and approves correctness of Section 75 forms and submits to Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe for permits.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 12 October 2023
CIMAS
Cimas has been Zimbabwe's leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945.
