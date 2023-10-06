Pharmacy Manager (Victoria Falls)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops and provides pharmacy budget inputs to the Head of Pharmaceutical Services.

Develops the annual operating plan for the Pharmacy in line with Cimas objectives and legislature

Develops and updates Standard Operating Procedures for the Pharmacy and submits to the Head of Pharmaceutical Services for approval.

Develops and updates student attachment training plans (Pre-Registration Pharmacist) in line with the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe guidelines.

Develops and updates the maintenance plan for Pharmacy equipment in line with manufacturers standards.

Ensures that the issuance of MCAZ premises and Persons licence are valid in line with regulatory requirements.

Participates and provide guidance to staff in the attainment of CPD points in line with professional requirements.

Analyses stock movement trends, disease trends and creates stock orders/requests using analysis results.

Monitors goods receipts, packing and storage of stocks in line with Cimas policies, procedures and manufacturer’s specifications.

Monitors FEFO compliance when dispensing to ensure that stocks do not expire on the shelves.

Oversees the documentation of Pharmacy inventory in line with Cimas policies and procedures.

Participates in stock takes in conjunction with Finance as per Cimas calendar.

Authorizes removal of expired drugs from shelves, quarantines and arranges for proper disposal.

Dispenses medicines in line with Standard Operating Procedures and best practice standards.

Performs daily inspections of surfaces for cleanliness in line with Cimas infection control procedures.

Compiles orders for unregistered drugs, checks and approves correctness of Section 75 forms and submits to Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe for permits.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.

Valid practicing certificate.

At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023