Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Pharmacy/ SBU’s Manager (Bulawayo)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Jul. 11, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Plan, organize and manage operations of the pharmacy and related SBU’s.
  • Stock and inventory management.
  • Formulate strategies to ensure profitability.
  • Ensure compliance to relevant laws, regulations and policies governing operations.
  • Maintain stake holder relationships.
  • Develop and support service teams in line with organisational service culture.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Master’s or bachelor's degree in health services administration.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance or accounting.
  • Must have 3 years experience working in a pharmacy, laboratory or any retail space a must.
  • Good interpersonal skills, leadership and result oriented.
  • Ability to speak local language will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

Or email: hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 July 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

