Pharmacy/ SBU’s Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan, organize and manage operations of the pharmacy and related SBU’s.

Stock and inventory management.

Formulate strategies to ensure profitability.

Ensure compliance to relevant laws, regulations and policies governing operations.

Maintain stake holder relationships.

Develop and support service teams in line with organisational service culture.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s or bachelor's degree in health services administration.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or accounting.

Must have 3 years experience working in a pharmacy, laboratory or any retail space a must.

Good interpersonal skills, leadership and result oriented.

Ability to speak local language will be an added advantage.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator