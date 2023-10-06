Pharmacy Technician (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives, packs and stores stocks in line with Cimas policies.
- Prepacks medicines in smaller packages and labels these in line with MASCA requirements.
- Cleans surfaces where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with Cimas Infection Control policies and local legislature.
- Records fridge temperature to ensure that it is in the stipulated range of 2 to 8 Degrees Celsius.
- Receives and checks goods in line with procurement and purchase orders.
- Verifies goods received against purchase order.
- Generates manual and electronic inventory vouchers for stocks received daily.
- Files all inventory vouchers, credit notes and inter-branch transfers in the respective files and circulates to relevant departments.
- Stores and stacks medicines according to FEFO.
- Participates in the stock takes as per Cimas calendar.
- Packs and labels dispensed medicines ensuring that the correct medicine is of the correct strength.
- Issues medicines to clients.
- Provides input for daily statistics report to the Pharmacist i.e., number of third – party prescriptions issued out, bulk Section 75 statistics, ART register.
- Prepares mixtures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Pharmacy Technician Diploma.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 12 October 2023
