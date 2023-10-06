Pharmacy Technician (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives, packs and stores stocks in line with Cimas policies.

Prepacks medicines in smaller packages and labels these in line with MASCA requirements.

Cleans surfaces where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with Cimas Infection Control policies and local legislature.

Records fridge temperature to ensure that it is in the stipulated range of 2 to 8 Degrees Celsius.

Receives and checks goods in line with procurement and purchase orders.

Verifies goods received against purchase order.

Generates manual and electronic inventory vouchers for stocks received daily.

Files all inventory vouchers, credit notes and inter-branch transfers in the respective files and circulates to relevant departments.

Stores and stacks medicines according to FEFO.

Participates in the stock takes as per Cimas calendar.

Packs and labels dispensed medicines ensuring that the correct medicine is of the correct strength.

Issues medicines to clients.

Provides input for daily statistics report to the Pharmacist i.e., number of third – party prescriptions issued out, bulk Section 75 statistics, ART register.

Prepares mixtures.

Qualifications and Experience

Pharmacy Technician Diploma.

Valid practicing certificate.

At least 2-4 years’ experience in Retail Pharmacy.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023