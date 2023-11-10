Pharmacy Technician (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Pharmacist the successful candidate will dispense medication, maintain records by recording and filing the prescriptions and orders sorting, stocking, and labelling medications and monitor inventory in a hospital or retail setup.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The pharmacy technician will be responsible for Supporting pharmacological services by assembling, stocking, and distributing medications.
- Maintaining records by recording and filing the prescriptions and orders of Physicians.
- Sorting, stocking, and labelling medications and monitoring inventory.
- Responding to the requests of patients and healthcare providers, answering their questions, and referring various inquiries to the Pharmacist.
- Complying with rules regulations and procedures to help maintain a clean and safe pharmacy, such as by sterilizing equipment and surfaces.
- Promote the use of standard operating procedures and resource materials
- Processing prescriptions electronically and ensuring all information is accurate and complete.
- Generating revenues by recording, calculating, and issuing charges. Undertaking administrative tasks such as record-keeping as assigned by a Pharmacist or facility manager from time to time.
- Prepacks medicines is smaller packages and labels these in line with MCAZ requirements.
- Cleans surfaces where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with PSZ infection Prevention Control policies and local legislature.
- Maintain client/patient confidentiality and privacy at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Pharmacy Technician or equivalent.
- A practicing Pharmacy Technician registered with the Pharmacists Council of Zimbabwe.
- A Diploma in Sales/Marketing Management or Supply Chain Management qualification is an added advantage.
- At least three years in dispensing experience in Retail Pharmacy or hospital pharmacy
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in English, Shona/Ndebele.
- Clean Class (4) will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Donor Compliance Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.
Emails to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.
Deadline: 17 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.
Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597
Phone: (024) 2339597