Pharmacy Technicians x2 (Chitungwiza & Gweru)

Job Description

This position is responsible and accountable for planning, organizing, coordinating, and reporting the activities and operations of the pharmacy department and related services at the site, and on outreach. In liaison with the Pharmacy & Warehouse Manager, the position is responsible for the effective supply chain management and control of medicines, commodities, and sundries in the program according to PSH, MOHCC and donor policies, to avoid ruptures, losses, and gross overstocking.

Duties and Responsibilities

Orders ARVS, contraceptives, condoms VMMC commodities and essential medicines from NATPHARM through NATPHARM requisition books and ZAPS facility order as well as ordering from PSH warehouse through different departments or programs routinely.

Timeously follows up on orders with NATPHARM and PSH warehouse to ensure timely delivery and minimize interruptions in service delivery.

Counts and forecasts STI, PEP, PrEP, HIV and AIDS medicines, contraceptives to come up with the actual pharmaceutical requirements for the site.

Liaises with other PSH pharmacy technicians and stakeholders e.g., government hospital district pharmacy managers with support from the Pharmacy & Warehouse Manager on stock management guided by FEFO.

Compiles and submits the soon to expire report, slow moving commodities report, stock transfer forms, facility order forms to PSH Pharmacy & Warehouse Manager and NATPHARM respectively.

Receives medicines from PSH warehouse, MOHCC, council clinics and NATPHARM and documents the received medical products in appropriate registers and stock cards as well as updating the minimum, maximum and emergency order point of every pharmaceutical product.

Keeps accurate records of all medicines, commodities, and sundries in the pharmacy on stock cards and applies the FEFO and FIFO rule.

Collaborates with the clinical team to quantify, dispense, and reconcile medicines, commodities and sundries used during community outreach, including the public private partnership (PPP) model.

Updates Clinical Services Coordinator and Clinical personnel on medicine availability, new medicines in stock, slow moving medicines, near expiry and new medicine dosages to improve stock management.

Generates facility stock status reports monthly and submits to the Pharmacy & Warehouse Manager and completes NATPHARM Consumption Requisition (CR page 1) report every quarter.

Updates and maintains the expiry medicine register, ART pharmacy register, fluconazole register, cotrimoxazole register, STI and essential medicines register every day.

Produces logistics reports on consumption, stock on hand, losses, and adjustments monthly and quarterly.

Updates the respective District Pharmacy Manager about the site pharmaceutical requirements.

Ensures dispensing of rational prescriptions through adherence with current standard treatment guidelines like EDLIZ and aligning them with PSH practices.

Promotes the use of the Standard operating procedures e.g., use of prescriptions on SRH and ART medicines and resource materials.

Conducts regular checks on the clinical areas e.g., emergency drug trolleys as well as surgical items to reduce expiries and outreach thereby improving stock management.

Dispenses medicines to ART, SRH clients both on site and outreach using recommended registers as well as reconciling medicines from outreaches for proper record keeping.

Provides counselling to patients on medicine dispensed to improve patient management.

Coordinates all pharmaceutical needs for the site in line with MCAZ requirements and guidelines.

Issues out SRH, ART and VMMC surgical sundries and commodities for use at the clinic and outreach in accordance with the Pharmacy SOP.

Ensures valid registration of the pharmacy with MCAZ, HPA and other regulatory authorities at all times.

Ensures good pharmacy practice when dispensing to ART, PEP, PrEP, STI and SRH clients through proper counting, labelling of medicines, providing enough information on each medicine.

Ensures that all medical and pharmaceutical products are secure and stored per good storage guidelines

as required by MCAZ and implementing the national medicine control system in line with the requirements of the Directorate of Pharmacy Services, MCAZ and Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe

Ensures infection prevention and control, both in the pharmacy and storeroom is done – observing all procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Pharmacy Technician Diploma.

Current registration with the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe.

At least three years relevant NGO experience in ART/ ARVs/ TB drugs supply.

Experience in NATPHARM ART supply and National TB program supply chains.

Good interpersonal and communication skills and understanding of ART and TB therapy.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying:

Complete the Application form here: https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=7LiczSHmKkeXmlSatbokcNO7h-fzQdlLv2uX4UTqbxxURFNYVFRXTEtXVVVaM0dWUkJTTEJTTlNJOC4u, then send your updated CVs to: recruitment@psh.org.zw