PHP Developer (Harare)

Webdev Group
Jul. 10, 2023
Job Description

Webdev is a market leader in web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments, and website development. We are looking to hire a skilled PHP Developer both for our WHMCS hosting billing platform and customer WordPress websites.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop and customize WHMCS modules, reports, and templates to meet specific business requirements.
  • Integrate WHMCS with third-party systems, APIs, and payment gateways.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to WHMCS configuration, functionality, and performance.
  • Conduct testing and quality assurance to ensure the reliability and stability of WHMCS deployments.
  • Stay up to date with the latest WHMCS features, enhancements, and industry trends.
  • Develop in WordPress and other relevant technologies to build websites for clients.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and develop technical solutions.
  • Perform code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
  • Provide technical support and documentation to assist internal teams and clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology or anything related.
  • Proven work experience as a PHP, MySQL, and WordPress developer.
  • Development tool expertise with Git; Linux command line and shell; unit testing; bug tracking & workflows; IDEs.
  • Able to successfully and efficiently perform code reviews according to the code standards of WHMCS.
  • Experience with front-end technologies including CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery.
  • Experience working with debugging tools such as Chrome Inspector and Firebug.
  • Good understanding of website architecture and aesthetics.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use link: https://forms.gle/TMbQ7J96d5cTGKrh6

NB: Only Application forms will be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be contacted. No direct e-mails and no canvassing.

Deadline: 10 July 2023

Webdev Group

Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company. Webdev has been in business for over 20 years in Zimbabwe, and we have developed over 1,000 web sites, we have over 3,000 hosting clients, over 1,000 online payment merchants, and over 30,000 online classifieds adverts.

