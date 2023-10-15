PHP/Wordpress Developer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking to hire a skilled WordPress developer to design and implement attractive and functional websites for our clients. You will be responsible for both back-end and front-end development including the implementation of WordPress themes and plugins as well as site integration and security updates. To be a successful WordPress developer, you should have in-depth knowledge of front-end programming languages, a good eye for aesthetics, and strong content management skills. Ultimately, a top-class WordPress developer can create attractive, user-friendly websites that perfectly meet the design and functionality specifications of the client.

Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments, and Digital Marketing, a multi-award-winning company and also a market leader.

Duties and Responsibilities

Meeting with the project manager and client to discuss website design requirements.

Designing and building the website front-end.

Creating the website architecture.

Designing and managing the website back-end including database and server integration.

Generating WordPress themes and plugins.

Conducting website performance tests.

Troubleshooting content issues.

Conducting WordPress training with the client.

Monitoring the performance of the live website.

Perform backend/database programming for key projects.

Stay up to date on industry standards and incorporate them appropriately.

Assist with testing, debugging, documentation, and overall quality assurance of projects before handing over projects for QA by the Project Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science information technology, engineering/ or related

Proven work experience as a PHP, MySQL, and WordPress developer

Knowledge of front-end technologies including CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery.

Knowledge of code versioning tools including Git, Mercurial, and SVN.

Experience working with debugging tools such as Chrome Inspector and Firebug.

Good understanding of website architecture and aesthetics.

Ability to manage projects.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

