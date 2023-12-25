Physics and Mathematics Teacher (Harare)
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Job Description
Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a confident, self-motivated and well-groomed person of integrity to occupy the post of Physics and Mathematics Teacher for the Senior School in Harare, Tynwald South. The incumbent should have taught examination classes with traceable reference of good results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent shall be a full-time class teacher, with experience of teaching both Cambridge and ZIMSEC, appreciation of 21st century learning methods, good teaching skills and abilities.
- The incumbent should be passionate about extra-curriculum activities like sports, clubs and participation in allied arts competitions.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in education.
- Diploma in Education an added advantage.
- Highly organised.
- Attention to detail.
- Private schools experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com
Deadline: 25 December 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Browse Jobs
Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.
Related Jobs
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Chemistry and Biology Teacher (Chegutu)
Deadline:
Mother Touch Group of Schools
History and Shona Teacher (Chegutu)
Deadline: