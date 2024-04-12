Planning Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Assist with clerical related work within the Maintenance Planning Section/ Engineering and work order feedback and data capturing . Create follow-up work orders for permanent employees, contractors or service providers as required.

Capture data into the CMMS (ON KEY) as supplied by permanent staff and contractors or service providers , Work order feedback , 5 whys feedback , Failure feedback , Condition monitoring feedback , Utility data entry ,Data entry from external sources, Capture documented tangible and intangible time booking.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create follow-up work orders for permanent resources, contractors or service providers as required

Provide clerical and administrative support for the engineering department.

Participation in the near miss and observations SHE program.

Contractor management – generate, through input of the foreman and planner, work requests in the system for contract labour and service contracts.

Governance and risk management _adhere to SHE, legal, QMS, statutory and regulatory structures and frameworks and promote a culture of compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Engineering or equivalent.

Data Capturing in a maintenance planning environment.

At least 2 years’ experience in an engineering maintenance or similar environment.

Exposure to Onkey 5 CMMS is a distinct advantage.

Highly computer literate and working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, Power-point, Projects).

