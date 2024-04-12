Planning Clerk (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Assist with clerical related work within the Maintenance Planning Section/ Engineering and work order feedback and data capturing . Create follow-up work orders for permanent employees, contractors or service providers as required.
Capture data into the CMMS (ON KEY) as supplied by permanent staff and contractors or service providers , Work order feedback , 5 whys feedback , Failure feedback , Condition monitoring feedback , Utility data entry ,Data entry from external sources, Capture documented tangible and intangible time booking.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Capture data into the CMMS (ON KEY) as supplied by permanent staff and contractors or service providers.
- Create follow-up work orders for permanent resources, contractors or service providers as required
- Provide clerical and administrative support for the engineering department.
- Participation in the near miss and observations SHE program.
- Contractor management – generate, through input of the foreman and planner, work requests in the system for contract labour and service contracts.
- Governance and risk management _adhere to SHE, legal, QMS, statutory and regulatory structures and frameworks and promote a culture of compliance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Engineering or equivalent.
- Data Capturing in a maintenance planning environment.
- At least 2 years’ experience in an engineering maintenance or similar environment.
- Exposure to Onkey 5 CMMS is a distinct advantage.
- Highly computer literate and working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, Power-point, Projects).
Other
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.