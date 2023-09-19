Planning Clerk (Ngezi)

Job Description

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.

The Planning Clerk will be responsible for compiling and capturing data in the Planning Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transfer data from paper formats into computer files and or Maximo database systems using input devices.

Gathering and capturing of data from operator checklists for daily, weekly and Monthly reports

Entering of meter readings in Maximo on daily basis.

Closing Artisans work orders in Maximo.

Update existing data.

Compiling of component change forms.

Verify data by comparing it to source documents.

Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested.

Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation.

Sort, organize and file paperwork after entering data to ensure easy retrieval and no data losses.

Qualifications and Experience

At minimum 5 “O” Level passes.

Experience in working in mining environment is an added advantage.

Experience in any computerized maintenance package system is an added advantage

Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)

Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices

Basic understanding of databases

Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills

Results oriented.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.home.sandvik/en/careers/job-search/jobs/administration/R0059215/