Planning & Logistics Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill in the above position that have arisen at ZESA Enterprises Transports & Logistics Division at No 1 Harare Drive, Ardbennie.

This position will be directly accountable to the Transport & Logistics Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates, implements, controls and evaluates the Division planning annually to ensure that the planning process is achieved as stated in the Divisions Business plan key result areas.

Formulates, decides, justifies and manages planning targets and logistics budgets monthly by analysis targets against actual results in order to achieve the Division key results areas. Decides on the services to be provided_ in order to satisfy customers' needs through benchmarking and marketing intelligence on a daily basis.

Ensures affordability and availability of services in order to structure demand and increase growth on daily basis through price reviews and marketing analysis strategies.

Supervises daily subordinates' through observation and assignments to ensure they meet set and agreed targets.

Participates in the recruitment and selection of marketing and sales staff as aid when required through involvement in the recruitment and selection process to ensure proper selection of best personnel

Formulates Risk Policy and ensures adherence to same.

by staff to minimise risk and litigation.

Ensures adherence to Quality Assurance ISO 9000/2000 through Quarterly Audits of services, procurement and standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Transport and Logistics Degree or equivalent.

Corporate membership of recognised professional body.

At least 7 years relevant experience.

Skills, Knowledge & Abilities:

Proven planning and logistics skills.

Innovation & creativity skills.

Good communication skills.

Computer literacy and SAP knowledge.

Other

How to Apply

Please note that it is NOT Company policy for any prospective job applicant to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Manager

ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

P.O Box HR 8726

HARARE

OR hand deliver to:

ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

No. 1 Harare Drive

New Ardbennie

HARARE

Deadline: 30 April 2023