Planning Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The role involves coordinating and preparing layout plans for various uses, updating Master and Local Plans in accordance with the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, and facilitating land subdivision, development permits, change of use, and special consent applications. It also coordinates land surveys with the surveyor General's office, ensures compliance with the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, and works with the Department of Spatial Planning and Development for approval of subdivions within the district.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordination and preparation of layout plans for residential, commercial, institutional , industrial and other uses.

Coordination and preparation and updating of Master and Local Plans in terms of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act [Chapter 29:11]

Development Control.

Facilitation of processing subdivision of land, development permits, change of use and special consent applications.

Coordinate land surveys with the surveyor Generals office.

Ensure compliance to the Provisions of the Regional,Town and Country Planning Act{Chapter 29:12} and Rural District Councils Act [Chapter 29:13] and other relevant legislation.

Coordination with the Department of Spatial Planning and Development in approval of subdivions within the District.

Qualifications and Experience

HND from a recognised institution in Rural and Urban planning or equivalent.

Degree in Rural and Urban Planning an added advantage.

A minimum of 2 years working experience.

Local Government experience an added advantage.

Knowledge of GIS, AutoCAD, 3D Draughting software.

A clean record of service within the Local Government fraternity.

Clean class 4 driver’s license an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Planning Officer” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned or alternatively through the post. Please note that candidates who have already applied for this position in response to our previous advertisement need not submit another application, as their candidacy will be considered based on their initial submission.

The Chief Executive Officer