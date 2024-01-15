Pindula|Search Pindula
Umguza Rural District Council

Planning Officer Grade: 8 (Bulawayo)

Umguza Rural District Council
Jan. 19, 2024
Job Description

Coordination and preparation of layout plans for Umguza District.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Coordination and preparation of layout plans for residential, commercial, institutional , industrial and other uses.
  • Coordination and preparation and updating of Master and Local Plans in terms of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act [Chapter 29:11]
  • Development Control
  • Facilitation of processing subdivision of land, development permits, change of use and special consent applications.
  • Coordinate land surveys with the surveyor Generals office.
  • Ensure compliance to the Provisions of the Regional,Town and Country Planning Act{Chapter 29:12} and Rural District Councils Act [Chapter 29:13] and other relevant legislation.
  • Coordination with the Department of Spatial Planning and Development in approval of subdivions within the District.

Qualifications and Experience

  • ND from a recognised institution in Rural and Urban planning or equivalent.
  • A minimum of 2 years working experience.
  • Local Government experience an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of GIS, AutoCAD, 3D Draughting software.
  • A clean record of service within the Local Government fraternity.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s license an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked ” Planning Officer “ supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned:

The Chief Executive Officer

Umguza Rural District Council

56 Jason Moyo

P. O Box 749

Bulawayo

Deadline: 19 January 2024

Umguza Rural District Council

Website
09 66813/65820
admin@umguzardc.org.zw

The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.

Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.

