Planning Technician (Grade: 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in Binga Rural District Council.

Reporting: Planning Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Siting and pegging of stands.

Layout designing of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional stands.

Gathering and analysing data relevant to land use, population demographics, and infrastructure within the rural district.

Assisting in the preparation of surveys and studies to assess development needs and formulate strategies.

Assisting in the preparation and revision of rural development plans, including land use plans, zoning schemes, and local development strategies.

Preparing maps, diagrams, and other visual aids to support planning proposals and documents.

Providing technical support in the development and implementation of planning policies, by- laws, and regulations.

Answering queries from the public and providing information on planning regulations, processes and plans.

Assisting in the management of planning applications, including reviewing, recording and processing applications for land use changes, development and building permits.

Enforcing planning regulations, and monitoring development in the district.

Participate in community consultation and public meetings.

Maintaining an updated knowledge base, relevant legislation, best practices in Rural planning, and emerging issues affecting the district.

Preparing reports and recommendations for the planning officer.

Perform any other related delegated duties by the Planning Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a holder of a Higher National Diploma in Rural and Urban Planning Development or equivalent from a recognised institution.

Knowledge of GIS, AutoCAD, and 3D Draughting software.

At least age of 22 and above.

At least 1 year experience in the same field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications accompanied by detailed CVs and certified certificates to: