Plant Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Engineering Department at Cairns Foods Limited (Harare).

Reporting to the Manufacturing Executive, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, leading, and coordinating the design, construction, modification, continued performance and maintenance of equipment and machines.

Ensuring that periodic predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance of all plant, equipment and machinery are appropriately scheduled and accomplished.

Selecting and implementing the maintenance strategy and activities necessary to improve or maintain efficient operations.

Managing the mechanical and electrical performance of plant and equipment.

Ensuring that emergency troubleshooting and maintenance support are readily available as needed.

Designing and implementing equipment modifications as well as investigating and testing ideas to improve existing systems.

Solving complex engineering problems with manufacturing departments and working closely with outside contractors whenever necessary.

Developing, guiding and following-up the implementation of work safety procedures and practices within the plant as it pertains to the general maintenance of the plant.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 years' relevant experience working as a Mechanical/ Electrical/ Industrial.

Engineer in an FMCG environment.

A Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Industrial Engineering or equivalent.

Strong problem-solving, troubleshooting, design & technical skills.

Knowledge of engineering science, technology and innovation.

Practical skills in machine & equipment maintenance.

Ability to demonstrate leading root cause analysis investigations.

Experience in process manufacturing is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw