Plant Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Engineering Department at Cairns Foods Limited (Harare).
Reporting to the Manufacturing Executive, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning, leading, and coordinating the design, construction, modification, continued performance and maintenance of equipment and machines.
- Ensuring that periodic predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance of all plant, equipment and machinery are appropriately scheduled and accomplished.
- Selecting and implementing the maintenance strategy and activities necessary to improve or maintain efficient operations.
- Managing the mechanical and electrical performance of plant and equipment.
- Ensuring that emergency troubleshooting and maintenance support are readily available as needed.
- Designing and implementing equipment modifications as well as investigating and testing ideas to improve existing systems.
- Solving complex engineering problems with manufacturing departments and working closely with outside contractors whenever necessary.
- Developing, guiding and following-up the implementation of work safety procedures and practices within the plant as it pertains to the general maintenance of the plant.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 years' relevant experience working as a Mechanical/ Electrical/ Industrial.
- Engineer in an FMCG environment.
- A Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Industrial Engineering or equivalent.
- Strong problem-solving, troubleshooting, design & technical skills.
- Knowledge of engineering science, technology and innovation.
- Practical skills in machine & equipment maintenance.
- Ability to demonstrate leading root cause analysis investigations.
- Experience in process manufacturing is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
Cairns Foods
Formerly known as Willards, Cairns Foods started out as a motorcar distribution company in the 1920’s till 1970 when the group experienced major growth following the acquisition of several large companies in the country at that time. Most notable was the acquisition of Willards Foods Ltd and its subsidiaries in 1976, marking the entry into the food industry. Then the birth of Mukuyu Winery in 1980 and the acquisition of the then Cerebos Foods in 1982, which gave way to the birth of the fruits and vegetables canning division.
Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie Harare
Website: https://cairnsfoods.co.zw/
Tel: 0242 620 410-9
VOIP: +263 8677 004 5563
Email: info@cairnsfoods.co.zw