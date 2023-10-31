Plant Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Managing the physical assets under his control with regards to running order, preservation and increasing plant efficiency.To supervise and plan running of daily tasks of the internal mechanical and electrical teams, projects and engineering stores sections and also supervise the execution of all engineering tasks conducted by Subcontractors on site.

Duties and Responsibilities

Comply accordingly with the ICRF book (Internal Control Reference framework) with specific emphasis on engineering and production procedures.

Formulating and planning of daily, weekly and yearly maintenance tasks and following up on their implementation to ensure adherence to PM schedule and attainment of Plant Performance KPIs, MTTR and MTBF.

Ensuring good maintenance standards to minimise downtime and cost

Coordinating with the Engineering Foreman to ensure all engineering documentation such as job cards, enhanced work orders (EWOs), checklists and failure log sheets to support reliability are in place as per procedure.

Identification and implementation of plant improvement projects.

Drafting, Laying Out, and Specifying Technical Devices, Parts, and Equipment. Providing documentation, detailed instructions, drawings, or specifications that show detailed information about how devices, parts, equipment, or structures are to be fabricated, constructed, assembled, modified, maintained, or used.

Lead project teams to ensure World Class Manufacturing (WCM) projects are completed timeously.

Preparing Capex applications for improvement projects.

Ensuring contractor compliance to all SG standards and procedures.

To inform plant management of all situations or conditions that could result in downtime and to take all such remedial action as is necessary to minimise downtime as a result thereof.

Negotiating, in the company’s interests, with suppliers of equipment and services. Ensuring that proper specifications are given to such suppliers, and that work done by such is of the required standard.

Maintaining an accurate level of critical spares and consumables.

Ensuring good quality control of all spares received.

Taking ownership of the Reliability pillar under WCM and performing any other duties as required under sustaining WCM at the site.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervising authority i.e.Plant Manager.

SHEQ:

Perform risk assessment and ensure all relevant paperwork is completed, before performing any job.

Close all tags raised in the plant timeously which encompass safety, maintenance ad improvement.

Inspect all work done to ensure quality before handing over to production

Attend safety meetings and carry out safety and environmental audits on a monthly basis.

Housekeeping, ensuring workspace is kept clean and tidy.

Any other duties as instructed by the supervisor.

Leadership: