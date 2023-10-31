Plant Fitter (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Plant Fitter.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervises and oversees the work of junior staff members.

Promptly addresses and resolves mechanical faults reported to the maintenance team.

Conducts daily checks on all machines to ensure proper functioning.

Implements maintenance schedules and programs for each machine

Ensures accurate and timely completion of production logs and job cards.

Places orders for necessary equipment and tools for the factory when needed.

Assists the production team in achieving optimal efficiencies.

Provides advice on technical improvements that are appropriate and cost-effective.

Actively ensures that all machines are serviced, cared for, and maintained appropriately.

Maintains a high standard of housekeeping.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 4-5 years’ experience.

Fitter trade or equivalent qualification in a mechanical field.

Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Train and effectively communicate.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 05 November 2023