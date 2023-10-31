Plant Fitter (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Plant Fitter.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervises and oversees the work of junior staff members.
- Promptly addresses and resolves mechanical faults reported to the maintenance team.
- Conducts daily checks on all machines to ensure proper functioning.
- Implements maintenance schedules and programs for each machine
- Ensures accurate and timely completion of production logs and job cards.
- Places orders for necessary equipment and tools for the factory when needed.
- Assists the production team in achieving optimal efficiencies.
- Provides advice on technical improvements that are appropriate and cost-effective.
- Actively ensures that all machines are serviced, cared for, and maintained appropriately.
- Maintains a high standard of housekeeping.
- Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 4-5 years’ experience.
- Fitter trade or equivalent qualification in a mechanical field.
- Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Train and effectively communicate.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 05 November 2023
