Prodairy (Private) Limited

Plant Fitter (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Nov. 05, 2023
Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Plant Fitter.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supervises and oversees the work of junior staff members.
  • Promptly addresses and resolves mechanical faults reported to the maintenance team.
  • Conducts daily checks on all machines to ensure proper functioning.
  • Implements maintenance schedules and programs for each machine
  • Ensures accurate and timely completion of production logs and job cards.
  • Places orders for necessary equipment and tools for the factory when needed.
  • Assists the production team in achieving optimal efficiencies.
  • Provides advice on technical improvements that are appropriate and cost-effective.
  • Actively ensures that all machines are serviced, cared for, and maintained appropriately.
  • Maintains a high standard of housekeeping.
  • Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
  • Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 4-5 years’ experience.
  • Fitter trade or equivalent qualification in a mechanical field.
  • Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Train and effectively communicate.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 05 November 2023

Prodairy (Private) Limited

