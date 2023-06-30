Plant Maintenance Controller: Milling Plant & Snacks Factory (Bulawayo)

Job Description
The role of the Plant Maintenance Supervisor is to co-ordinate, coach and control the activities of the maintenance team in the production environment and to provide specialist technical advice to ensure maximum equipment availability and reliability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure Safety, Health and Environment compliance.
- Optimize Plant and Equipment availability and reliability.
- Facilitate problem-solving and decision-making.
- Subordinate effectiveness.
- Support continuous improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Trade Tested (Mechanical or Millwright),
- At least 2 years experience in milling and packaging environment.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3643960855/?eBP=JOB_SEARCH_ORGANIC&refId=w%2BQtF2j13bXDO2VT5QjD6A%3D%3D&trackingId=NGd8AD2vARK1BChg1XZhmA%3D%3D&trk=flagship3_search_srp_jobs
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Arenel (Pvt) Ltd
Arenel is a leading manufacturer of sweets, biscuits, chocolates, salad cream, corn snacks, mayonnaise and beverages.
