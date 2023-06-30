Plant Maintenance Controller: Milling Plant & Snacks Factory (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The role of the Plant Maintenance Supervisor is to co-ordinate, coach and control the activities of the maintenance team in the production environment and to provide specialist technical advice to ensure maximum equipment availability and reliability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure Safety, Health and Environment compliance.

Optimize Plant and Equipment availability and reliability.

Facilitate problem-solving and decision-making.

Subordinate effectiveness.

Support continuous improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Trade Tested (Mechanical or Millwright),

At least 2 years experience in milling and packaging environment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3643960855/?eBP=JOB_SEARCH_ORGANIC&refId=w%2BQtF2j13bXDO2VT5QjD6A%3D%3D&trackingId=NGd8AD2vARK1BChg1XZhmA%3D%3D&trk=flagship3_search_srp_jobs

Deadline: 30 June 2023

