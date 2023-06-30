Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Arenel (Pvt) Ltd

Plant Maintenance Controller: Milling Plant & Snacks Factory (Bulawayo)

Arenel (Pvt) Ltd
Jun. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The role of the Plant Maintenance Supervisor is to co-ordinate, coach and control the activities of the maintenance team in the production environment and to provide specialist technical advice to ensure maximum equipment availability and reliability.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure Safety, Health and Environment compliance.
  • Optimize Plant and Equipment availability and reliability.
  • Facilitate problem-solving and decision-making.
  • Subordinate effectiveness.
  • Support continuous improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Trade Tested (Mechanical or Millwright),
  • At least 2 years experience in milling and packaging environment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3643960855/?eBP=JOB_SEARCH_ORGANIC&refId=w%2BQtF2j13bXDO2VT5QjD6A%3D%3D&trackingId=NGd8AD2vARK1BChg1XZhmA%3D%3D&trk=flagship3_search_srp_jobs

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Arenel (Pvt) Ltd

Arenel is a leading manufacturer of sweets, biscuits, chocolates, salad cream, corn snacks, mayonnaise and beverages.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

NATPRINT
NATPRINT

Machine Operator: Typocrafters (Harare)

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Artisan and Semi-Skilled Welders and Boilermakers (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
Harare City Council
Harare City Council

Skilled Worker: Electricians x4 (Grade: 9)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback