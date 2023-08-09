Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Prodairy (Private) Limited

Plant Maintenance Foreman (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Aug. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Plant Maintenance Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensures machines and equipment are available to meet production needs.
  • Responds promptly to breakdowns and coordinates repairs to minimize downtime.
  • Ensures 100% completion of maintenance schedules.
  • Oversees and ensures that all machines and equipment are calibrated as per specified schedule.
  • Ensures compliance with engineering-related statutory requirements.
  • Supervision and assessments of artisans.
  • Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.
  • Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least  2-3 years experience in a similar role.
  • Relevant degree or qualification in a related field.
  • Software: Excel.
  • Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes and Equipment.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 13 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback