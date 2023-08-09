Plant Maintenance Foreman (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Plant Maintenance Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures machines and equipment are available to meet production needs.

Responds promptly to breakdowns and coordinates repairs to minimize downtime.

Ensures 100% completion of maintenance schedules.

Oversees and ensures that all machines and equipment are calibrated as per specified schedule.

Ensures compliance with engineering-related statutory requirements.

Supervision and assessments of artisans.

Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2-3 years experience in a similar role.

Relevant degree or qualification in a related field.

Software: Excel.

Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes and Equipment.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 13 August 2023