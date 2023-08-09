Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Plant Maintenance Foreman (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Plant Maintenance Foreman.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures machines and equipment are available to meet production needs.
- Responds promptly to breakdowns and coordinates repairs to minimize downtime.
- Ensures 100% completion of maintenance schedules.
- Oversees and ensures that all machines and equipment are calibrated as per specified schedule.
- Ensures compliance with engineering-related statutory requirements.
- Supervision and assessments of artisans.
- Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2-3 years experience in a similar role.
- Relevant degree or qualification in a related field.
- Software: Excel.
- Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes and Equipment.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 13 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Browse Jobs
.