Plant Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall responsibility for management of gold production, from ore receipt stage to gold bullion sale.

Management of gold process residue disposal.

Initiate and monitor process plant continuous improvement.

Oversee gold security on site through to delivery to Fidelity Gold Refinery.

Produce capital, labour and operational expenditure budgets for the processing plant.

Manage departmental cost expenditure against budget.

Manage the performance of personnel through regular performance reviews.

Provide guidance and maintenance of Safety, Health and Environmental standards in line with ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standards as well as on other relevant legal frameworks.

Any other duties as delegated by the Managing Director.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum B.Sc. (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering Degree.

A minimum of 10 years experience in medium to large scale mineral and metallurgical processing operations.

Membership of a professional institute such as South Africa Institute of Mining and Metallurgy or any other internationally recognized professional body is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this position should send their application letters, detailed CVs and copies of academic certificates to: recruitment@fredarebecca.co.zw

NB: Freda Rebecca Gold Mine does not require any payment for its recruitment processes.

Deadline: 18 June 2023