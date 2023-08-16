Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Plant Metallurgist
Job Description
(ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates Ngezi Underground Mines, Ngezi Concentrator and the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC).
The position will be part of the dynamic team based at Ngezi Concentrator reporting to the Plant Manager.
- REFERENCE NUMBER - NGZC20230801
- DEPARTMENT AND LOCATION - Selous Metallurgical Complex and Ngezi Mines
- JOB GRADING - C6
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interpretation of process unit operations.
- Metallurgical Accounting for the Ngezi Concentrator Third Plant.
- Generating and maintaining plant metallurgical database.
- Metallurgical troubleshooting.
- Setting training criteria and modules for supervisors and operators.
- Review and Maintenance of operating standards and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Metallurgical Engineering/Chemical Engineering degree,
- Minimum of four (4) years mineral processing experience of which two (2) years would have been through a structured Graduate Learnership programme,
- Computer literacy with Windows and Microsoft Office programmes,
- Ability to generate sound technical reports,
- Knowledge of the Business Management System (BMS) will be an added advantage.
Leadership Competencies:
- A self-starter with excellent interpersonal, planning, and problem-solving skills,
- Good communication and organisational skills,
- Supervisory experience is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent by to:
The Human Resources Officer - Ngezi Concentrator
Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited
"Plant Metallurgist (C6) - Ngezi Concentrator
Third Plant"
P.O. Box 61
SELOUS
OR:
Email Us - humanresources@zimplats.com
Candidates must clearly specify position applied for and reference number. Selection is based strictly on merit, any form of canvassing leads to automatic disqualification.
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to psychometric or other assessments - Zimplats reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
Deadline: 16 August 2023
ZIMPLATS Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited
Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited (ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates Ngezi Underground Mines, Ngezi Concentrator and the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC). Zimplats operates both an opencast and an underground mine at Ngezi. The Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC) where the ore is concentrated and smelted is located some 77 km north of the mine. The company also owns the Hartley Platinum Mine situated at the SMC which is currently under care and maintenance.