A self-starter with excellent interpersonal, planning, and problem-solving skills,

Good communication and organisational skills,

Supervisory experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent by to:

The Human Resources Officer - Ngezi Concentrator

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited

"Plant Metallurgist (C6) - Ngezi Concentrator

Third Plant"

REFERENCE NUMBER - NGZC20230801

P.O. Box 61

SELOUS

OR:

Email Us - humanresources@zimplats.com

Candidates must clearly specify position applied for and reference number. Selection is based strictly on merit, any form of canvassing leads to automatic disqualification.

NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to psychometric or other assessments - Zimplats reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.

Deadline: 16 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message