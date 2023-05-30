Plant Operator (Baking Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The incumbent will be responsible for the assembly, installation, removal and replacement, disassembly, test functionality and operability, maintenance and repair of instrumentation systems and their associated system components.

Duties and Responsibilities

Calibrating components and instruments according to manufacturers' specifications.

Calibrating operating, maintaining, troubleshoot all instruments.

Carrying out preventive maintenance, such as instrument calibration.

Ensuring that the calibration program is up-to-date, effective and meets the requirements of the QMS.

Cleaning, lubricating, calibrating and adjusting as conditions indicate.

Maintaining, testing and repairing electrical / electronic and pneumatic systems and components.

Executing and communicating daily instrumentation maintenance activities.

Executing and documenting all maintenance activities and the maintenance process.

Installing and calibrating instruments used for measurement and control in production.

Keeping all work areas clean and neat.

Keeping informed of advances in technology and equipment and update knowledge.

Maintaining accurate records for the testing of each instrument.

Performing modifications, improvements, and recommendations to existing systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Higher National Diploma in Instrumentation and Control.

Be able to read and interpret relevant engineering drawings, related specifications, quality standards and equipment manuals, and to follow work instructions and relevant plans and schedules.

A minimum of 3 years’ post qualifying experience in a processing or manufacturing plant is required.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023