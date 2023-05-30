Plant Operator (Edible Oil Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park. This position involves electrical preventative maintenance and repair functions to keep production and electrical equipment operational.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responding quickly to any calls from production to keep production equipment operational in a safe manner.

Receiving and completing electrical work orders as well as preventative maintenance work orders as assigned by maintenance supervisor or Engineer.

Recording all problems or observations that should be brought to the Maintenance Supervisor or Engineer.

Troubleshooting electrical, mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic failures on various types of machines.

Working with and assisting in mechanical issues.

Any other duties as delegated by superiors from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a manufacturing environment preferably in the food industry.

Apprenticeship training would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Refrigeration would be an asset.

Knowledge of TPM would be an asset.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023