Plant Operator (Feed Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park. In this role the candidate will be required to service, replace, manufacture, construct, and fit components amongst other duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Machining and overhauling of machine parts.

Adhering to health and safety standards as per HSE guidelines and protocols.

Troubleshooting and rectifying problems.

Maintaining and testing equipment and machining to ensure functionality.

Keeping accurate records of o all maintenance and repairs done.

Taking stock of mechanical spares and ensuring fast moving spares are always available.

Any other duties as may be delegated by superiors from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mechanical Engineering.

Apprenticeship training would be an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ post qualifying experience in a processing or manufacturing plant is required.

Ability to weld, maintain and repair equipment would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023