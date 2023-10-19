Plant Production and Protection Specialist (Harare)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is committed to achieving food security by responding to the livelihood, food and nutrition security challenges faced by smallholder women and men farmers while enhancing their resilience to repeated climatic shocks. FAO is currently implementing a number projects in Zimbabwe and the interventions are designed to safeguard livelihoods, avert hunger and loss of productive assets.

Reporting Lines

Works under the overall supervision of the FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and FAO Representative in Zimbabwe, the technical guidance of the Lead Technical Unit (AGPMG), and the direct supervision of the Plant Production and Protection Officer.

Technical Focus

The technical areas/profiles covered will be as follows:

Plant Production and Protection with particular focus on sustainable production intensification and plant health.

providing technical support to the development and implementation of crop related projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supports the development and implementation of strategies and regulatory frameworks in the areas of plant production and plant health.

Supports implementation of ongoing FAO flagship programmes related to sustainable crop production intensification and value chain development

Provides support in the planning and organization of the transboundary plant pest and disease (TPPD) response interventions.

Contributes to resource mobilisation activities for plant production and protection interventions.

Provides technical support to the implementation of SPS related interventions (with emphasis on application of IPPC ISPMs for market access).

Supports climate smart agriculture (CSA) interventions including conservation agriculture and other relevant agroecological approaches that promote good agricultural practices.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced University degree in agriculture, agronomy, plant protection or related field.

At least 10 years relevant experience, preferably in agricultural/crop development programmes with a strong focus on capacity development using participatory approaches. Experience with project management and working with countries in Southern Africa will be an added advantage.

Working knowledge (Level C) of English and limited knowledge (Level B) of one of the other FAO languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish). For PSA, working knowledge of English.

FAO Core Competencies:

Results Focus.

Teamwork.

Communication.

Building Effective Relationships.

Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement.

NB: All candidates should adhere to FAO Values of Commitment to FAO, Respect for All and Integrity and Transparency.

Other

FAO does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, processing)

Please note that FAO will only consider academic credentials or degrees obtained from an educational institution recognized in the IAU/UNESCO list

Please note that FAO only considers higher educational qualifications obtained from an institution accredited/recognized in the World Higher Education Database (WHED), a list updated by the International Association of Universities (IAU) / United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The list can be accessed at http://www.whed.net/

For more information, visit the FAO employment website

Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment, accreditation, any residency or visa requirements, and security clearances.

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message