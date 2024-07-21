Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimasco

Plant Production Clerk x8 (Shurugwi)

Zimasco
Jul. 26, 2024
Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities at its Mining Division in Shurugwi. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s license.
  • A qualification in sampling or ore quality control is an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years of experience working in a Gold mining and processing environment.
  • Extensive knowledge in CIL (Carbon In Leach) plants.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft excel and word.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Clean criminal record.
  • A background in contractor managemen.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The A/ Human Resource Manager

Re: “Production Clerk”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O Box 124

SHURUGWI

Email Address: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 26 July2024

Zimasco

.

