Premier African Minerals

Plant Superintendent (Harare)

Premier African Minerals
Oct. 06, 2023
Job Description

Premier African Minerals (Zulu Lithium) is looking for a very well experienced Mining Engineer and Plant Superintendent.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Honours in Metallurgical Engineering (upper second class) or equivalent
  • At least 10 years' experience in similar position.
  • Experience in flotation plants and tailing dam management.
  • Good leadership skills and ability to communicate at all levels.
  • Ability to drive to achieve all set target.

How to Apply

Send CVs to: Albert@premierafricanminerals.com or chirasha@regentresources.co.za

Deadline: 06 October 2023

Premier African Minerals

info@premierafricanminerals.com

Premier is an emerging tungsten producer from the RHA Tungsten Mine and is advancing the sizeable Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe. In addition, the Company has an interest in MN Holdings Limited, the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.

