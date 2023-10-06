Plant Superintendent (Harare)
Premier African Minerals
Job Description
Premier African Minerals (Zulu Lithium) is looking for a very well experienced Mining Engineer and Plant Superintendent.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Honours in Metallurgical Engineering (upper second class) or equivalent
- At least 10 years' experience in similar position.
- Experience in flotation plants and tailing dam management.
- Good leadership skills and ability to communicate at all levels.
- Ability to drive to achieve all set target.
Other
How to Apply
Send CVs to: Albert@premierafricanminerals.com or chirasha@regentresources.co.za
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Premier African Minerals
Premier is an emerging tungsten producer from the RHA Tungsten Mine and is advancing the sizeable Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe. In addition, the Company has an interest in MN Holdings Limited, the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.
