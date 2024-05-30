Plumber and Drain Layer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the incumbent’s key accountabilities shall be:

Carrying out routine site inspections.

Laying new pipes and fixtures at the new projects (hot and cold-water systems, sewer lines, boreholes, and pump installations.

Interpreting plumbing schematics, pipe work diagrams and technical manuals.

Installing and servicing valves, fire hydrants, pressure reducing valves, strainers and air vessels;.

Installing new domestic and commercial water and waste water connections.

Maintaining pump stations by daily checking of pump stations; tank water levels and managing water distribution at all the enterprise.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics and a skilled worker class 1 Plumber/ Drain layer certificate from a Polytechnic or apprenticeship trained. In addition, the applicant should have at least three (3) years relevant working experience in design and installation of plumbing equipment and new building installations.

Practical experience in Carpentry will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: