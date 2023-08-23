Plumber/ Carpenter (Hwange)

Marist Brothers High School Dete popularly known as “Marist Dete” is a mixed boarding school located in Dete which is under Hwange District, Matebeleland North, Zimbabwe.

The school was established in 1972 and is part of the international family of the Marist Schools run by the Marist Brothers, a Catholic society founded in 1817 by Saint Marcellin Champagnat in France.

It offers classes from form 1 – 6. It also offers Advanced Level Sciences, Commercials and Arts and also a wide range of practical subjects like Motor Mechanics, Wood Work, Technical Graphics, Fashion & Fabrics, Food & Nutrition etc. It is also the Science Center for schools in the Hwange Rural District.