Marist Brothers High School, Dete

Plumber/ Carpenter (Hwange)

Aug. 22, 2023
Job Description

Marist Brothers is a mission school, looking for a Plumber/ Carpenter to join the School Maintanance Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Lays new pipes and fixtures on the new projects and mains line ups.
  • Installs and services valves, pressure reducing valves, strainers.
  • Installs new water connections.
  • Conducts/ performs meter tests.
  • Repairs reclaimed water mains and utilities.
  • Maintains pump stations by daily checking of pump stations and reports any faults noticed to the fitters.
  • Performs any other duty relevant as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Journeyman in plumbing or equivalent.
  • Must have 5 “O” Level including Maths, Science and English.
  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience in a similar environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs and applications to: maristbrothersvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 22 August 2023

Marist Brothers High School Dete popularly known as “Marist Dete” is a mixed boarding school located in Dete which is under Hwange District, Matebeleland North, Zimbabwe.

The school was established in 1972 and is part of the international family of the Marist Schools run by the Marist Brothers, a Catholic society founded in 1817 by Saint Marcellin Champagnat in France.

It offers classes from form 1 – 6. It also offers Advanced Level Sciences, Commercials and Arts and also a wide range of practical subjects like Motor Mechanics, Wood Work, Technical Graphics, Fashion & Fabrics, Food & Nutrition etc. It is also the Science Center for schools in the Hwange Rural District.

