Job Description
ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Read blueprints and drawings to understand or plan the layout of plumbing, waste disposal and water supply systems.
- Cut, assemble and install pipes and tubes with attention to existing infrastructure.
- Repair or replace broken drainage lines, clogged drains, faucets, etc.
- Assisting contractors, e.g. electricians and painters, as required.
- Removing debris, garbage, and dangerous materials from sites.
- Locate and repair issues with water supply lines and sewer (e.g. leaks).
- Inspect places and conduct repairs or maintenance.
- Take measurements and calculate the size and amount of 00 material needed.
- Preparing construction sites, materials, and tools.
Qualifications and Experience
- HND or Journeyman Class One (1) in Plumbing or Pipe Laying.
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics at Grade C or better.
- At least three (3) years' experience working as an electrician.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:
The Director General
Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant, Harare.
OR
Deadline: 30 April 2023