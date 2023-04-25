Job Description

ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Read blueprints and drawings to understand or plan the layout of plumbing, waste disposal and water supply systems.

Cut, assemble and install pipes and tubes with attention to existing infrastructure.

Repair or replace broken drainage lines, clogged drains, faucets, etc.

Assisting contractors, e.g. electricians and painters, as required.

Removing debris, garbage, and dangerous materials from sites.

Locate and repair issues with water supply lines and sewer (e.g. leaks).

Inspect places and conduct repairs or maintenance.

Take measurements and calculate the size and amount of 00 material needed.

Preparing construction sites, materials, and tools.

Qualifications and Experience

HND or Journeyman Class One (1) in Plumbing or Pipe Laying.

At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics at Grade C or better.

At least three (3) years' experience working as an electrician.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director General

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant, Harare.

OR

zingsa.hr@grnail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023