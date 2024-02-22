P.O.D Clerk (Northern Region)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks internal applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that has arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

Reconciling POD’s against transporters invoices and purchase orders.

Recovering all POD’s from transporters and at security checkpoints.

Scan and upload POD’s in the Document tracking system.

Compile all authorised transporters invoices for payment to the finance department.

Compiling POD status reports.

Validating POD’s and checking PODs for errors on completion.

Handing over PODs received to the respective Business Units on a daily basis.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Diploma in Accounting or any related field.

At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in Distribution / Accounting.

Experience in a Distribution/Logistics Company will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of MS Excel is a must.

Knowledge of SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw

Deadline: 22 February 2024