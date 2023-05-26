Police Constables x10

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above posts which have arisen within Rusape Town Council's Central Administration Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing Security to Council.

Providing general security services.

Any other duties as assigned by the Chief Security Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

5 '0' Levels including English and Mathematics.

Diploma/Certificate in Security Studies or equivalent is an added advantage.

Should be prepared to work long hours, on weekends and public holidays.

Former ZRP, ZPCS or ZNA will be an added advantage.

Core competencies:

Excellent knowledge of Local Authority Business and processes.

Must be very honest and organized.

Proven knowledge of criminal investigation and report writing.

Must be able to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through, post or hand delivery to the undersigned.

ACTING TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17

RUSAPE

Deadline: 05 June 2023