Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Rusape Town Council

Police Constables x10

Rusape Town Council
Jun. 05, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above posts which have arisen within Rusape Town Council's Central Administration Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing Security to Council.
  • Providing general security services.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Chief Security Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 '0' Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Diploma/Certificate in Security Studies or equivalent is an added advantage.
  • Should be prepared to work long hours, on weekends and public holidays.
  • Former ZRP, ZPCS or ZNA will be an added advantage.

Core competencies:

  • Excellent knowledge of Local Authority Business and processes.
  • Must be very honest and organized.
  • Proven knowledge of criminal investigation and report writing.
  • Must be able to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through, post or hand delivery to the undersigned.

ACTING TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17

RUSAPE

Deadline: 05 June 2023

Rusape Town Council

Rusape Town Council is a local authority which was established in 1990. It has eleven wards. The name Rusape is derived from a shona word “Rusapwe” which means never dries, with reference to the ever flowing waters of Rusape River, adjacent to the town.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

TIMB
TIMB

Contract Inspector (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback