Portfolio Manager Commodity Trade (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Portfolio Manager Commodity Trade with a minimum of 10+ years' experience incorporating at least 5 years of investment experience gained working in an international financial services firm. Experience in managing portfolio construction and risk is a necessity. This is a senior role position and will report to the Chief Investments Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Portfolio Manager Commodity Trade leads the development and execution of trading strategies and plays a key role in managing portfolio construction and risk.

This incumbent will be responsible for building and managing a strong and dynamic commodity vertical-focused portfolio.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified CA, CIMA or CFA qualification.

Master's Degree in finance.

Should have 5 years' management experience.

At least +10 years' experience with money markets and equity investments.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

