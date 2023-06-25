Portfolio Manager Money Market & Equity Investments

Job Description

We are looking to hire an experienced Portfolio Manager Money Market and Equity investments with a minimum of 10+ year's experience incorporating at least 5 years of investment experience gained working in an international financial services firm. Experience in developing investment packages is a necessity. This is a senior role and will report to the Chief Investment Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Portfolio Manager Money Markets and Equity Investments is responsible for crafting investment packages and managing client expectations and transactions to achieve clients’ overall objectives.

Develop and implement investment strategies that meet the long-term financial objectives of clients.

Analyzing market conditions focusing on factors such as economic growth, interest rates, and inflation.

Researching individual securities focusing on factors such as the company's financial performance, management team, and competitive landscape.

Selecting the appropriate mix of assets by balancing risk and return, and considering the client's specific investment objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified CA, CIMA or CFA qualification.

Master's Degree in Finance.

Should have 5 years' management experience.

At least +10 years' experience with money markets and equity investments.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

Feedback