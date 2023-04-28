Pindula
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe

POS Acquiring Clerks x3

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe
May. 01, 2023
Job Description

An opportunity has risen within First Capital Bank Zimbabwe, we are looking for POS Support Clerks to cover the following locations:

  • Harare.
  • Bulawayo.
  • Gweru.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Identification of sale opportunities.
  • Fully understand the workings of card operations, and merchant pricing.
  • Negotiate pricing and contracts with customers, engaging line managers at senior management or director level if called for towards the achievement of business objectives.
  • Make sound commercial judgments to fully develop customer base.
  • Provide evidence of customer demand to influence new products / enhancements / solutions
  • Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework and internal First Capital Bank Policies and Policy Standards.
  • Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.
  • Maintain and understand the business environment in which the customer operates.
  • Constantly update knowledge on acquiring products and services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Atleast 5 O levels including Maths and English
  • Good A level passes
  • Atleast a 2.1 class Undergraduate degree in Sales/Marketing/Business Management or any other relevant degree.
  • Full and extensive knowledge of acquiring products and services
  • Working knowledge of acquiring industry dynamics, interchange.
  • Sales experience would be an added advantage
  • In-depth knowledge of competitor solutions.
  • Knowledge of the Business-to-Business sector.
  • Fully aware of industry trends.
  • Working knowledge and practical understanding of Law legislation and regulations as they apply to the local market.
  • Knowledge of card processing.
  • Proven success rate in negotiation in a corporate environment.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s licence.

Technical Skills:

  • Communication skills.
  • Sales Management skills.
  • Planning.
  • Interpersonal skills.
  • Sales skills.
  • Negotiation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Sent your CVs to: hr@firstcapitalbank.co.zw, and kindly indicate in the email subject the position and location preferred.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 May 2023

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Limited, formerly known as Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe, licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator. It is a regional Consumer, Corporate & Investment Bank offering products and services across personal, corporate & investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the SADC region. As a Loans Administrator you are responsible for achieving desired Loan Book and Profitability targets by timeously processing loan disbursements and settlements to borrowers in line with SLAs and agreed financial targets.

