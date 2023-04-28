POS Acquiring Clerks x3

Job Description
An opportunity has risen within First Capital Bank Zimbabwe, we are looking for POS Support Clerks to cover the following locations:
- Harare.
- Bulawayo.
- Gweru.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identification of sale opportunities.
- Fully understand the workings of card operations, and merchant pricing.
- Negotiate pricing and contracts with customers, engaging line managers at senior management or director level if called for towards the achievement of business objectives.
- Make sound commercial judgments to fully develop customer base.
- Provide evidence of customer demand to influence new products / enhancements / solutions
- Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework and internal First Capital Bank Policies and Policy Standards.
- Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.
- Maintain and understand the business environment in which the customer operates.
- Constantly update knowledge on acquiring products and services.
Qualifications and Experience
- Atleast 5 O levels including Maths and English
- Good A level passes
- Atleast a 2.1 class Undergraduate degree in Sales/Marketing/Business Management or any other relevant degree.
- Full and extensive knowledge of acquiring products and services
- Working knowledge of acquiring industry dynamics, interchange.
- Sales experience would be an added advantage
- In-depth knowledge of competitor solutions.
- Knowledge of the Business-to-Business sector.
- Fully aware of industry trends.
- Working knowledge and practical understanding of Law legislation and regulations as they apply to the local market.
- Knowledge of card processing.
- Proven success rate in negotiation in a corporate environment.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence.
Technical Skills:
- Communication skills.
- Sales Management skills.
- Planning.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Sales skills.
- Negotiation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Sent your CVs to: hr@firstcapitalbank.co.zw, and kindly indicate in the email subject the position and location preferred.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 May 2023