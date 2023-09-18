Positive Parenting Trainer (Harare)

Job Description

The Positive Parenting Trainer will provide technical guidance for the program on positive parenting. S/he will work closely with the Technical Director to provide capacity strengthening of partners and staff on positive parenting using evidence-based curricula and approaches (Sinovuyo). The trainer will promote gender-transformative, positive parent/child relationships (especially for OVC and adolescents) and will coordinate positive parenting interventions for parents and teens in the DREAMS-RISE focused districts of implementation (Bulawayo, Bulilima, Beitbridge, Gokwe South, Gwanda, Gweru, Insiza, Mangwe, Matobo, Mazowe, and Mberengwa). The trainer will also coordinate capacity building efforts for the DREAMS-RISE program sub-awardees in positive parenting, in line with PEPFAR’s localization agenda that seeks to ensure that local partner has adequate capacity to implement PEPFAR funded projects. S/he will have management oversight of assigned number of sub-awardees as well as district staff directly implementing parenting programs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design, plan, coordinate, and conduct training of trainers (TOT) trainings for staff and competent Sinovuyo facilitators, assess and certify trainers using the evidence based Sinovuyo Curriculum.

Support the development of training materials and Sinovuyo Facilitators and staff training on Positive Parenting interventions.

Ensure the program team and partner staff use the appropriate systems and tools.

Facilitate identification, assessment, and strengthening of partnerships relevant to DREAMS-RISE program, applying appropriate partnership concepts, tools, and approaches.

Ensure that both program and partner staff have the requisite knowledge and skills to successfully deliver positive parenting curricula/intervention.

Monitor positive parenting intervention program indicator performance across the nine implementation districts and provide mentorship and support to district teams and sub-awardees to assure successful delivery of the intervention.

Provide mentorship and support to available Sinovuyo facilitators, coaches, and trainers.

Perform various activities in support of positive parenting program design, planning, implementation, monitoring, and reporting including but not limited documentation of success stories.

Prepare presentations and coordinate program communication needs through writing and editing communication resources, such as case studies, brochures, briefs, reports, for both internal and external audiences.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in social sciences, education, business studies or any other related discipline.

Must be a certified Clowns Without Boarders South Africa (CWBSA) Sinovuyo Master trainer.

At least 3-5 progressive years of experience as a Positive Parenting trainer/focal person with a reputable NGO.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Demonstrated knowledge of evidence-based and promising behavioral and structural HIV prevention interventions, best practices in community health interventions, and linkage to services and approaches to addressing gender issues relating to HIV prevention.

Hands on experience managing a large complex Project at national level.

Demonstrated experience in training and facilitation including ability to design training programs. Experience in collaboration with other stakeholders as well as Partnership management.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.