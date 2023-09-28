District Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Assistant
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The objective of the Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).
Basic Function
The SIE Assistant supports a cluster of facilities in a district as a way of ensuring data completeness, accuracy, and timeliness in reporting across all facility reporting systems. The Cluster SIE Assistant reports directly to the District SIE Officer.
Location: Mutare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Filing and management of OI/ART patient files.
- Work with facilities to ensure systematic filing and management of OI/ART patient files that promotes quality patient care, both in hard copy green books and electronic (ePMS/EHR/ePOC) systems.
- Periodically review patient files and support clinicians to ensure patient visits are correctly and completely documented.
- Ensure that sites generate missed appointment and lost to follow up reports periodically from ePMS/EHR/ePOC system.
- Retrieve files for lost to follow up, the deceased and defaulters, and work with facility teams to ensure that appropriate actions are taken.
- Ensure daily back up EPMS data on computer and external drive.
- Ensure that the site computer is loaded with the latest EPMS version at any given moment.
- Ensure timely submission of patient data to the district level for integration in the macro-data base.
- Data entry, quality checks and analysis.
- Support health facilities to use appropriate registers and summary tools.
- Review submitted data and compare with primary data sources to check for completeness, inconsistencies, outliers and ensure that data are aligned before entry.
- Assist in entering data into electronic systems such as ePMS, EHR and ePOC, including clearing of backlogs and ensure client status data is updated periodically (Per given time data in ePMS should at least be updated for patients receiving care in the last 2 days).
- Periodically retrieve a variety of reports from the system as required by the Sister in charge (reports include data check report, activity report, viral load due list, TB screening, LTFU list etc).
- Analyse relevant and any other appropriate data to identify facility strengths and gaps in the program and report accordingly.
- Produce periodic graphs and share with facility staff.
- Ensure accurate and timely submission of High Frequency Reports (HFR) and Monthly Return Forms. Work with DHIO and SIE Officer to build the capacity of facility and HRH staff in SIE related skills. Liaise and follow up with DHIO for any equipment repairs with regards to health information systems at the facility.
- Participate in data consolidation meetings and further build the capacity of site staff to interpret indicators.
- Attend to any other work as may be assigned by the Sister-In-Charge.
Qualifications and Experience
- A quantitative Degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Public Health, or Social Sciences is desirable.
- Minimum of 1 year experience in a similar position.
- Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements will be an added advantage.
- Proficiency in desktop software (MS Word, Excel, Outlook) a requisite.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities
- Sound knowledge and experience regarding data management and well-developed computer skills.
- Sensitivity to cultural differences and understanding of the political and ethical issues surrounding HIV infections.
- Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, consultants and recipients of assistance.
- Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision.
- Demonstrated attention to detail.
- Ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work independently as well as cooperatively with team members, willing to ride a motor bike.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
