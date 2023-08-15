Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Post Graduate School of Nursing January 2024 Intake
Job Description
INTENSIVE CARE AND CORONARY CARE NURSE TRAINING (1 year) & OPERATING THEATRE NURSE TRAINING (1 year)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified interested persons to apply for the above-mentioned courses.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Registered General Nurse diploma.
- Minimum of 2 years post training working experience.
- A minimum of six months working experience in a functional Intensive Care Unit or Operating Theatre Department.
- Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- An appraisal from an immediate Supervisor.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- Two (2) testimonial letters written by two authority figures testifying that the candidate’s professionalism and personal character are suitable for the training.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be submitted electronically to: nurseed@theavenuesclinic.co.zw
ADDRESSED TO:
The Principal Tutor
The Avenues Clinic Post Graduate School Of Nursing
NB: All applications must include a detailed Curriculum Vitae, Certified Copies of Academic and Professional
Deadline: 11 September 2023 1600 hoursGenerate a Whatsapp Message
The Avenues Clinic
Opened in 1983, this is the flagship facility for the MIL group. The hospital is a fully integrated multi disciplinary facility with a total of 176 beds. Operating as a one stop medical hub, the hospital offers theatre facilities, all critical care facilities, Accident and Emergency unit, Surgical ward, Medical ward, maternity facilities and a pediatric unit. The hospital is located at Corner Baines and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.