Post: Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Department of Private Law x2

FACULTY OF LAW

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts:

The duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialization –through commercialization of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be able to teach and supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students, assess students on Work Related Learning and should be able to teach the following modules:

Law and Corporate Governance.

Insurance Law.

Banking Law.

Telecommunications Law.

Law of Succession.

Contract Law.

Company Law.

Mining Law.

Securities Law.

Cyber law.

Intellectual Property.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Law with at least a 2.1 pass.

Masters degree in Law.

PhD in Law in the relevant area is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 30 June 2023