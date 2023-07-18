Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Postilion Systems Engineer (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jul. 25, 2023
Job Description

This role involves supporting the Postilion Real-time Framework, Office, Settlement engine configurations, Card Production Management System, POS device configurations, ZimSwitch Iinterface, VISA/Mastercard Gateway and the T24 Channels Interfaces. The incumbent will also be responsible for the support of SIT and UAT Development test systems including processes and procedure documentation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Analysis, support of the Postilion Real-time Framework, Office, Settlement engine configurations and T24 Channels Interfaces.
  • Support of SIT & UAT and development processes.
  • Document processes, procedures and technical specification as required.
  • Support PCI and other ISO compliances within environments.
  • Ensure that periodic tests are executed at the disaster recovery site.
  • POS and other related Postilion configurations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors Degree (B), Diploma (Dip).

Experience:

  • Payments Industry: Concepts, Applications, Technologies, Cryptography, PCI & general governance & Compliance.
  • Electronic Payment Solutions, Card data and EFT Banking processes.
  • Outstanding knowledge of Core banking support especially in the Channels space.
  • Knowledge of Postilion Switch banking support.
  • Knowledge of the ISO8583 messages.
  • Skills: Banking, Banking Processes, Core Banking, Digital Payments, Disaster Recovery (DR), ISO 8583, Payments Industry, Payment Systems, Point of Sale (POS) Systems, Process Development (PD), Stress Management, Technical Specifications, User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

 

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

