Postilion Systems Support Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
This role involves supporting of the Postilion Real-time Framework, Office, Settlement engine configurations, Card Production Management System, Pos device configurations, ZimSwitch Iinterface, VISA/Mastercard Gateway and the T24 Channels Interfaces. The incumbent will also be responsible with the support of SIT and UAT Development test systems including processes and procedure documentation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Expertise in the analysis, support of the Postilion Real-time Framework, Office, Settlement engine configurations and T24 Channels Interfaces.
- Attention to detail and emphasis on quality of work.
- Must work well as part of a team and ability to deliver under pressure.
- Support of SIT &UAT and development processes.
- Document processes, procedures and technical specification as required.
- Support of PCI and other ISO compliances within environments.
- Ensure that periodic tests are executed at the disaster recovery site.
- Pos and other related Postilion configurations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Computer and Information Science (Required).
Competency & Experience:
- Payments Industry: Concepts, Applications, Technologies, Cryptography, PCI & general governance & Compliance.
- Electronic Payment Solutions, Card data and EFT Banking processes.
- Outstanding knowledge of Core banking support especially in the Channels space.
- Knowledge of Postilion Switch banking support.
- Knowledge of the ISO8583 messages.
- Technical Knowledge, Ownership, Initiating Action, Gaining Commitment, Decision Making, Client Focus.
- +Skills: Banking Processes, Payments Industry, Payment Systems, Technical Knowledge.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 12 September 2024
