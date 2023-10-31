Power, Automation & IOT Technician Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

Come work at a company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking an energetic, dynamic Power, Automation and IOT Technician Attachee who is eager to learn.

This position is challenging and will require you to be innovative and use out-of-the-box thinking to develop new ideas and ways to improve continually. We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out installation for Solar PV Systems.

Conduct Site visits to ensure all pre-installation requirements are met.

Identify product components required for commercial projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards attaining a Degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or Mechatronics Engineering from a recognized university.

Excellent communication skills both written and oral.

Must have a personal laptop for work use.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply