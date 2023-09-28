Pre-Registration Pharmacist (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Pre–Registration Pharmacist role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participates in the training programme as required by the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe and prepare for the Pre-Registration examination.
- Develops knowledge and skills within each competency areas as indicated on the PreRegistration training programme.
- Assists in the dispensing of prescriptions and supply of pharmaceutical products and appliances ensuring safety and clinical appropriateness.
- Counsels and advises patients appropriately under the supervision of a registered Pharmacist.
- Develops good management, leadership and communication skills to prepare for future role as a qualified Pharmacist.
- Maintains confidentiality of information concerning patients and staff in accordance with the Cimas confidentiality policy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 03 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
CIMAS
Browse Jobs
Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Part-time Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission Direct Service Delivery (PMTCT DSD) Nurse
Deadline:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Nursing Officers (Grade: 8) x3
Deadline:
St Anne's Hospital
Dispensary Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
Maranatha Christian Schools
School Nurse (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
DREAMS Program Nurses x10
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Facility Priority Services (PMTCT/Paeds) Focal Person x50
Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Homebased RGN (Harare)
Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Medical Laboratory Scientist (Bindura)
Deadline: