CIMAS

Pre-Registration Pharmacist (Harare)

CIMAS
Oct. 03, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Pre–Registration Pharmacist role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Participates in the training programme as required by the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe and prepare for the Pre-Registration examination.
  • Develops knowledge and skills within each competency areas as indicated on the PreRegistration training programme.
  • Assists in the dispensing of prescriptions and supply of pharmaceutical products and appliances ensuring safety and clinical appropriateness.
  • Counsels and advises patients appropriately under the supervision of a registered Pharmacist.
  • Develops good management, leadership and communication skills to prepare for future role as a qualified Pharmacist.
  • Maintains confidentiality of information concerning patients and staff in accordance with the Cimas confidentiality policy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 03 October 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

