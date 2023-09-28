Pre-Registration Pharmacist (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Pre–Registration Pharmacist role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in the training programme as required by the Pharmacist Council of Zimbabwe and prepare for the Pre-Registration examination.

Develops knowledge and skills within each competency areas as indicated on the PreRegistration training programme.

Assists in the dispensing of prescriptions and supply of pharmaceutical products and appliances ensuring safety and clinical appropriateness.

Counsels and advises patients appropriately under the supervision of a registered Pharmacist.

Develops good management, leadership and communication skills to prepare for future role as a qualified Pharmacist.

Maintains confidentiality of information concerning patients and staff in accordance with the Cimas confidentiality policy.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 03 October 2023