Pre-Registration Pharmacist (Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Pharmacist, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving, Verifying and validating prescriptions daily.

Reviewing prescriptions and discussing with the prescriber.

Facilitating correct prices for medicines and products in the pharmacy.

Ensuring that medical aid electronic claims are timely and correctly submitted.

Ensuring the safe storage of medicines and drugs in the inventory.

Advising customers on suitable non-prescription medicines, providing basic patient counselling.

Partaking in the review and recommends best patient service practices.

Capturing patient biometrics for medical aid prescriptions processing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Pharmacy Honours Degree.

Professional Integrity and Ethics.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.