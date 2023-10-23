Precision Engineering Lecturer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Automobile Precision.

Machining Class 1 skilled Worker National Diploma in Automotive is an added Advantage.

A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Principal