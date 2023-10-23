Pindula|Search Pindula
Kwekwe Polytechnic

Precision Engineering Lecturer

Kwekwe Polytechnic
Oct. 23, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate in Automobile Precision.
  • Machining Class 1 skilled Worker National Diploma in Automotive is an added Advantage.
  • A minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Principal

Attention: Human Resources

Kwekwe Polytechnic

P.O. Box 399

Kwekwe

NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission

Deadline: 23 October 2023

Kwekwe Polytechnic

.

